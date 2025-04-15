22,710 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.7% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $130.63 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

