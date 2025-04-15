HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 141.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Valneva Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $572.89 million, a P/E ratio of -54.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valneva has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Valneva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

