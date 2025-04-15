Finward Bancorp Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Finward Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.