Finward Bancorp Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Finward Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $362.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.98. The firm has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

