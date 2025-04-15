Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $84,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

PEP stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.33 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

