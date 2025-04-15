Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $8.91 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna cut NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock worth $5,445,901. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

