CacheTech Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $132.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %
Emerson Electric stock opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
