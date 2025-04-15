Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 245.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

