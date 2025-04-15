Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 245.0% in March

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:PSET opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $75.56.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
Principal Quality ETF Company Profile
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
