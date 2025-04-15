Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Increases By 239.7%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 239.7% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GRI Bio in a research note on Monday.

GRI Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of GRI Bio

Shares of NASDAQ GRI opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $792,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

