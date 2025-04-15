Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDW opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

