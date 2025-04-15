Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.