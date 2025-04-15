Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 15.0% increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Dollarama Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$167.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$111.10 and a 1 year high of C$174.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
