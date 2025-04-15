Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 15.0% increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Dollarama Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$167.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$111.10 and a 1 year high of C$174.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$145.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$156.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$164.50.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

