Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.0% increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DWL stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £743.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.98 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.12).

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dowlais Group will post 13.5660848 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 86,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £57,976.44 ($76,445.73). Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

