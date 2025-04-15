Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 520 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,707 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

