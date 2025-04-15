Kerry Porritt Sells 13,756 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,396 ($18.41), for a total value of £192,033.76 ($253,209.07).
Keller Group Price Performance
Shares of KLR stock opened at GBX 1,405.56 ($18.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,357.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,458.31. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,704 ($22.47).
Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 204 ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Research analysts expect that Keller Group plc will post 192.5925926 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
Keller Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Keller Group
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
