Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 129,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after buying an additional 903,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 465.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.