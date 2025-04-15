Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,080,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

