Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Braves makes up approximately 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 519,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.62 per share, for a total transaction of $617,099.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,332.40. This trade represents a 11.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

