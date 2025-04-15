Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 69,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

