GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $8.20 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises about 1.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $302.10 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

