Delaney Dennis R Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $296.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

