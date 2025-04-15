Kane Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $138.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This trade represents a 77.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,523,000. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,915 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.