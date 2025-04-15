Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for WFC Q2 Earnings

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Saturday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

