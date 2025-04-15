Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in Equitable by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,536,349.35. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

