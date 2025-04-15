Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 197,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,388,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $238.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

