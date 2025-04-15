Dodge & Cox Increases Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245,278 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in News were worth $321,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in News by 2,392.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.24. News Co. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $30.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

