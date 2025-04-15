Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,353.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 32,733 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $211,455.18. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 275,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

