Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.94.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in BorgWarner by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

