Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,054,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,906,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,210,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,017,000 after buying an additional 389,576 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after buying an additional 311,396 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

