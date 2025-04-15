iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,271 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

