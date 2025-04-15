Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Corpay by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,739,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,950,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 8,620.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Corpay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,380 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Up 1.1 %

CPAY opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

