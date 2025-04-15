Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $960.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

