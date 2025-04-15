Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

