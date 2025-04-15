Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.