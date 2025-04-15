United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,853 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,639,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

