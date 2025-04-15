Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 208,961 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83.

Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

