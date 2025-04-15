Kane Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,991 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $426.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

