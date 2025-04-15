Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695,731 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 3.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $273,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.26.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $467.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.86. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

