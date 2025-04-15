Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,669 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $67,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 749,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,368 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

