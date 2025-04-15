iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $72,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Broadview Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

