Reviewing Oklo (OKLO) & Its Peers

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oklo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oklo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.22 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.95

Volatility and Risk

Oklo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Oklo has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s peers have a beta of -1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oklo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Oklo Competitors 1176 4960 4768 101 2.34

Oklo currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.84%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oklo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Oklo peers beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

