Multichain 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,132.73 (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 40.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $123,132.73 worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

