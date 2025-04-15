Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,700 shares, a growth of 714.4% from the March 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazydays by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lazydays by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,219,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 181,280 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GORV opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.05. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

About Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:GORV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 62.37% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.