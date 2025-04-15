The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Siam Cement Public Stock Performance
Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.18.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siam Cement Public
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.