The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the March 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

