EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 848.6% in March

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 848.6% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,988.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EnQuest Stock Performance
Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About EnQuest
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnQuest
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.