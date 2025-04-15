EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Up 848.6% in March

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 848.6% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,988.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get EnQuest alerts:

About EnQuest

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.