Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

