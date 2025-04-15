Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $17.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,996,000 after purchasing an additional 229,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGT opened at $523.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

