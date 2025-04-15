Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 342.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,586 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Griffin Securities cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.