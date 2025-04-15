Jump Financial LLC Has $25.11 Million Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,150 shares during the quarter. CAVA Group accounts for about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Down 1.0 %

CAVA stock opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.34. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.78 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

