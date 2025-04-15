Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $755,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust makes up 0.6% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 94,945 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

